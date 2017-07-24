Harrison County seeks help finding missing teen

Harrison County is seeking public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old.

According to authorities, Stephanie Ree Grace was reported missing July 18, 2017, after she was last seen at her Longview residence on Highway 80. Authorities say Grace is believed to be with an adult family friend named Brittany Badget.

Grace is described to have long brown hair, hazel eyes, measure 5’6”-5’7” tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds. She also has a recent “Ohana” tattoo on her left shoulder with water colors behind it and a possible nose ring on her right side.

Authorities urge that anyone who has information on this case to call Investigator Cindy Black or dispatch, 903-923-4000.

