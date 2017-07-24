Trial date moved for driver in fatal 2016 wreck on Grande in Tyler

Smith County court officials have pushed back the trial date for a man charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of an East Texas woman.

James Fulton’s trial for the fatal wreck that killed 20-year-old Haile Beasley, of Tyler, has been pushed back from July 24th, to October 9.

Fulton was indicted in November 2016 on a charge of criminally-negligent homicide. In May 2016, his Dodge Ram pickup crossed over into the eastbound lane on West Grande Boulevard and collided with Beasley’s Ford Focus, killing her at the scene.

Authorities determined that Fulton was not intoxicated at the time of the crash, but his unsafe speed and failure to drive in a single line were listed as primary contributing factors in the crash report.

Fulton’s pretrial is set for Sept. 14.

