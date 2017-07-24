Tyler man arrested for allegedly striking woman in head with hammer

A Tyler man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a female victim with a knife, and hitting her in the head with a hammer.

Darryl Ojeda, 43, was booked into the Smith County Jail early Saturday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Smith County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic call Friday night.

According to Sgt. Darrell Coslin with the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the female victim told deputies she had gotten into a verbal disagreement with Ojeda over his use of marijuana and playing his music too loudly. Ojeda allegedly then threatened her with a knife and struck her in the head with a hammer.

The victim suffered a laceration to her head.

Ojeda is currently in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

