Lone Star volunteer firefighter dies from injuries received in w - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Lone Star volunteer firefighter dies from injuries received in wreck

By KLTV News Staff
Connect
(Source: Linda Shirley Campbell) (Source: Linda Shirley Campbell)
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

An East Texas firefighter who was in a coma after a wreck with involving an 18-wheeler has died.

The Lone Star Fire Department confirmed that Shane Terrell died Sunday night at LSU hospital.

Last Tuesday, Terrell was involved in a crash on Highway 59 south, near Jefferson. Terrell was an air force veteran and a longtime volunteer firefighter with the Lone Star Fire Department. He was 37 years old.

Funeral services are pending.

RELATED:
+Prayers asked for severely injured Lone Star firefighter
+Lone Star volunteer firefighter critically injured in wreck

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly