Lone Star volunteer firefighter dies from injuries received in wreck

An East Texas firefighter who was in a coma after a wreck with involving an 18-wheeler has died.

The Lone Star Fire Department confirmed that Shane Terrell died Sunday night at LSU hospital.

Last Tuesday, Terrell was involved in a crash on Highway 59 south, near Jefferson. Terrell was an air force veteran and a longtime volunteer firefighter with the Lone Star Fire Department. He was 37 years old.

Funeral services are pending.

