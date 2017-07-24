Tyler man arrested on warrant for involuntary manslaughter charge out of California

A Tyler man wanted for involuntary manslaughter in California has been arrested in Smith County.

Gary Lee Potts, 62, was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on Friday.

Potts was wanted in San Luis Obispo, California on an involuntary manslaughter charge. KLTV has reached out to the San Luis Obispo Police Department for more details.

Potts' bond has not been set.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.