Kitchen fire displaces four people in Longview - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Kitchen fire displaces four people in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

The Longview Fire Department responded to a report of a kitchen fire in Longview, Friday.

The fire occurred at 1501 E. Whaley at the Churchill of Longview Apartments. 

The fire reportedly started in the kitchen as a result of unattended cooking. 

The department tells KLTV the fire was extinguished by the fire sprinkler system inside the apartment building. 

No one was injured. Four occupants were displaced and will be staying with relatives.

