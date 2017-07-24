Monday's Weather: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Good Monday morning, East Texas! A few showers and storms this morning, especially in Deep East Texas. These will most likely die out by midday, but a few more showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon and early evening.



The clouds and rain will keep temperatures a little bit cooler today, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Rain ends tonight as temperatures drop back into the mid 70s.



Tuesday will start out with clouds, but more sunshine is expected by afternoon. Chances for rain Tuesday are very, very slight and are most likely early in the day.

Lots of sunshine for the middle and end of the week. Temperatures will start warming again, making it into the mid 90s Wednesday and the mid to upper 90s by the end of the work week.

Another slight chance for rain this weekend, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower to mid 90s.\

