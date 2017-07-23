Camp Coverage: Jones and Garrett comment on Elliott's status - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Of the 6 players on the Dallas Cowboys facing a possible suspension or legal problems, Ezekiel Elliott is the biggest name.

The NFL is still investigating an alleged domestic violence incident involving Elliott last July. The league has been looking into the matter for 13 months now, despite the fact that the 2nd year running back was never arrested or charged.

Elliott's name came up numerous times during today's opening press conference, and while owner Jerry Jones and Head Coach Jason Garrett admit the first round pick has made some mistakes off the field, they both backed Elliott.

Jones didn't predict if the reigning rushing champion will be suspended by the league or not, but the Cowboys owner did some digging into the NFL investigation. 

"There is absolutely nothing not one thing that I'd seen that has anything to do with domestic violence," said owner Jerry Jones at Sunday's presser.  

"We believe very strongly in Zeke as a person and as a football player. We did our due diligence on him, we know everything about him and his background going back to high school, going back to Pop Warner football," added Jason Garrett, Dallas Cowboys Head Coach. 

