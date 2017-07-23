Camp Coverage: State of the Team address main topic deals with o - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Camp Coverage: State of the Team address main topic deals with off the field issues

Despite coming off a 13 win campaign and claiming the NFC East Title, there has been little talk about football and the excitement for the upcoming season. That's because 6 players are currently dealing with off the field issues.

Questions about character and the type of guys on the Cowboys roster dominated the opening press conference of training camp here in Oxnard..

Owner Jerry Jones and Head Coach Jason Garrett acknowledged the problem, but remain confident the issues won't keep the team from being successful in 2017.

"We got a high bar here, we understand what it is. Having said that, that should not in anyway be interpreted as tolerance for those things. The stronger your core base is, it allows you to take some risk. You get the feeling that with this team, that it can handle these adversities. Because as sure as I'm sitting here we are going to have some that we don't even mention here today," said Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys owner. 

"We love the character of our team. Having said that, we have had some issues and some incidences here over the off season. We will address those issues. There is standard that we have here with the Dallas Cowboys. The countability does not mean infallibility. If guys make mistakes, coaches make mistakes, players make mistakes we address them.We address them relative to standards that we have," said Jason Garrett, Cowboys Head Coach. 

