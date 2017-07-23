Lightning strikes mobile home in Lindale, roof engulfed in flames

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a mobile home fire Sunday afternoon.

According to the Lindale Fire Department, around 4:00 p.m. they responded to a mobile home fire located at 18820 Hilltop Drive in Lindale.

When they arrived, firefighters said they saw fire shooting out of a small hole in the roof of the mobile home. As firefighters attempted to put out the fire, the roof began to cave in.

Firefighters said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire but they were able to rescue a cat.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters said they believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Winona, Lindale and Red Springs Fire Departments responded.

