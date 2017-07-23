NWS: Thunderstorms, scattered showers expected for East Texas

Thunderstorms and scattered showers are expected to impact East Texas Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS said that the storms will move through Northeast Texas until 5 p.m. Some of these storms are capable of producing strong wind gusts along with brief heavy downpours and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

Areas affected include Mount Pleasant, Tyler, Henderson, Longview, Nacogdoches, Lufkin and Marshall.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue developing across the Four State Region through early evening. #Storms #HeavyRain pic.twitter.com/X5xYCzlYrP — NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) July 23, 2017

Our KLTV weather team will be monitoring these storms for any changes.

