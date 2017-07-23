Community mourns East Texas firefighter who drowned - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Community mourns East Texas firefighter who drowned

By Kendyl Turner, GMET Weekend Producer
Connect
Source: Lake Palestine East Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook Source: Lake Palestine East Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook
(KLTV) -

A volunteer firefighter and support personnel with the Lake Palestine East Volunteer Fire Department has died.

According to the Lake Palestine East Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page, 19-year-old Zane Simons was swimming with friends on Friday evening when he had a seizure and drowned.

Simon's brother performed CPR, and other members of the department responded to the scene to provide medical assistance, but despite attempts to revive him, Simons passed away at a hospital in Tyler.

The family will hold a visitation on Monday, July 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bullard. Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m. at East Lake Baptist Church in Bullard.

Simons also has numerous family members that are members of the Lake Palestine East Volunteer Fire Department including his mother and brother.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • How a 2:30 a.m. decision brought Dez Bryant’s Family Day to life 28 hours later

    How a 2:30 a.m. decision brought Dez Bryant’s Family Day to life 28 hours later

    Sunday, July 23 2017 2:30 PM EDT2017-07-23 18:30:11 GMT

    It came down at 7:42 a.m. A simple Facebook post from one of the top wide receivers in the National Football League.

    More >>

    It came down at 7:42 a.m. A simple Facebook post from one of the top wide receivers in the National Football League.

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: Cowboys Training Camp press conference

    WATCH LIVE: Cowboys Training Camp press conference

    Sunday, July 23 2017 2:08 PM EDT2017-07-23 18:08:03 GMT

    KLTV is live from the Cowboys Training Camp press conference.  View all the latest here. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    KLTV is live from the Cowboys Training Camp press conference.  View all the latest here. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Community mourns East Texas firefighter who drowned

    Community mourns East Texas firefighter who drowned

    Sunday, July 23 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-07-23 16:42:08 GMT
    Source: Lake Palestine East Volunteer Fire Department's FacebookSource: Lake Palestine East Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook

    A volunteer firefighter and support personnel with the Lake Palestine East Volunteer Fire Department has died.

    More >>

    A volunteer firefighter and support personnel with the Lake Palestine East Volunteer Fire Department has died.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly