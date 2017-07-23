Community mourns East Texas firefighter who drowned

A volunteer firefighter and support personnel with the Lake Palestine East Volunteer Fire Department has died.

According to the Lake Palestine East Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page, 19-year-old Zane Simons was swimming with friends on Friday evening when he had a seizure and drowned.

Simon's brother performed CPR, and other members of the department responded to the scene to provide medical assistance, but despite attempts to revive him, Simons passed away at a hospital in Tyler.

The family will hold a visitation on Monday, July 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bullard. Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m. at East Lake Baptist Church in Bullard.

Simons also has numerous family members that are members of the Lake Palestine East Volunteer Fire Department including his mother and brother.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family.

