Camp Coverage: Dallas Cowboys arrive in Oxnard, California

Around 4:15 p.m. PDT, the Cowboys arrived at the Ventura County Naval Base in Pt. Mugu. And every player was dressed in a suit and tie, a pretty business like approach already being sent from Head Coach Jason Garrett.

Before taking buses to the training camp headquarters in Oxnard, the players and Coach Garrett took time to sign autographs for the military and their families.

"I think it really puts things in perspective. You know these guys are out here risking their lived for their country, but they want to honor us. This is just an incredible opportunity to be a Cowboy and make someone's day or week better," said Bryon Jones, Dallas Cowboys Safety.

"It's awesome. Especially knowing that they are going to come in and everyone knows and gets excited for it, Dez was here so I was pretty stoked," said Drew Trotter, US Navy.

Training camp officially kicks off tomorrow with the annual state of the team address. There is buzz around the organization since Dallas is coming off a 13 win season. But it's been a wild summer off the field. Players such as Ezekiel Elliott, Damion Wilson, Nolan Carroll, and David Irving have been in the news for the wrong reason. Veteran Jason Witten addressed the topic but says this team is focused.

"We have to better. We have to understand our platform and what we have to do to eliminated those distractions so we can go out and play football. I don't think that the focus or the approach going into training camp has anything lost for that standpoint," said Jason Witten, Cowboys Tight End.

"We are trying to build a team that's entirely better then what it was last year. I think as a young team last year we understood how small the margin of era is and i think that was very important." said Jones.

