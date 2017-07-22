ETX teen raises funds for 31 bullet proof vests in 31 days

An East Texas boy scout has achieved his goal of raising enough money to purchase 31 bullet proof vests in 31 days.

13 year old Jaxon Holland was raising the funds for his Eagle Scout project and surpassed his goal.

Holland raised $18,000 which will cover 34 vests plus accessories. The vests will be donated to the Wood County Sheriff’s office.

Jaxon’s family tells us he successfully earned his eagle badge after completing the fundraiser.

