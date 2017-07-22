City of Longview installs height warning barriers on notorious Green Street overpass

A railroad underpass, that has trapped many a truck in one East Texas city, now has a new warning barrier set up for motorists.

The notorious Green Street railway underpass in Longview now has height warning barriers installed on both sides.

The bridge has trapped numerous trucks with high loads or trailers in the past with its low clearance.

The city installed the PVC pipe barriers in the hopes that any vehicle that touches them on the way under would have time to stop and not get stuck under the bridge.

