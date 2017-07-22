Gun Barrel City PD: Vehicle thefts have increased, suspects targeting specific vehicles

The Gun Barrel City Police Department is asking residents to be vigilant after an increase in the number of vehicle thefts over the past few months.

According to Gun Barrel City PD, three vehicle thefts were reported in the past week. They said that the suspects are currently targeting 1998-2012 Chevrolet Silverados, GMC Sierras, Ford F-250's and Nissan Titans.

Police said that the vehicles are being taken in broad daylight from local business parking lots. The suspects are breaking into these vehicles through the driver side of the door.

Two trucks that were recovered were found in Dallas and Seagoville, according to Gun Barrel City PD.

Gun Barrel City PD said that they are currently working with numerous police agencies in locating suspects.

They are asking residents to take precautions when securing their vehicles by removing any valuable items including identifying information. They also ask residents to park their vehicles close to the front, where they can be easily seen, when visiting local businesses.

