Hundreds participate in Longview's world record pillow fight attempt

An East Texas college attempted to make history Saturday.

Vista College in Longview needed more than 6,000 people to make the Guinness Book of World Records.

People of all ages, with pillows of all sizes, filled the Vista College parking Saturday for a good old fashioned pillow fight.

"Possibly hit everybody with a pillow," said Jayden, an eight-year-old pillow-fighter.



It wasn't just fun and games, organizers at Vista College had their sights set on more than just bragging rights.



"I hope we break this record because that will put Longview, Texas on the map," said pillow-fighter Mike McWhorter.



They were pillow fighting for their place in history, hoping to make the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest pillow fight.



"6,262 people set the world record," said Kao Odukale, campus director.



Participants came with specific strategies.



"I'm probably going to hit a lot of people I don't know," said nine-year-old Carter Goad.



Many new exactly who they'd be aiming for.



"We get to smack around some advisors and not get in trouble for it," said pillow-fighter Rhonda Jones.



Despite the piles of feathers left behind, ultimately they fell short of their goal with only 500 people in the fight.



"Even if we fall short we are going to set a Texas pillow fight world record," Odukale said.



At the pillow fight, they also had pillows on sale and various venders. All the money they raised at the event will go to the American Heart Association.

