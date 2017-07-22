Man allegedly threatens Gladewater fast food restaurant employees, charged with terroristic threat

An East Texas man is in jail after allegedly threatening to shoot employees at a Sonic-Drive-In.

According to the Gladewater Police Department, on Friday at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Gladewater Police Department was notified of a terroristic threat incident.

Employees at the Sonic Drive-In, located at 1103 E. Broadway Ave. in Gladewater were threatened by Leroy Carter, 58 of Gladewater.

Police said Carter threatened to come to the business and shoot employees. For the safety of employees and customers, the business was closed.

After an investigation, detectives procured an arrest warrant for Carter.

Judge David Brabham of the 188th District Court in Gregg County signed the arrest warrant for terroristic threat, a state jail felony.

Gladewater officers and detectives took Carter into custody shortly after 6:00 p.m. Friday without incident.

Carter is being held in the Gregg County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

