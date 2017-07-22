TRAFFIC ALERT: One lane of I-30 shut down after 18-wheeler wreck near Mount Pleasant

Officials are on the scene of a wreck involving two 18-wheelers Saturday morning.

According to DPS, the wreck happened around 7:00 a.m. at mile marker 156 on Interstate 30, west of Mount Pleasant.

DPS Officials said one of the 18-wheelers was on fire but it has been put out at this time. Mount Pleasant Fire Department said they left the scene around 11:30 a.m.

The left-hand lane of Interstate 30 is shut down at this time. Drivers should use caution when driving through the area.

Mount Pleasant FD said that two people were transported to the hospital. Officials said details on the extent of injuries and what led to this wreck were unavailable at this time.

DPS, Titus County Sheriff's Office and Mount Pleasant Fire and Police Departments responded.

Stay with KLTV for updates.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.