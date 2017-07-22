Lonnie "Bo" Pilgrim, co-founder of Pilgrim's Pride, has died - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Lonnie "Bo" Pilgrim, co-founder of Pilgrim's Pride, has died

By Kendyl Turner, GMET Weekend Producer
By Paul Rivera, Multi-Media Journalist
Lonnie "Bo" Pilgrim, one of the founders of Pilgrim's Pride died on Friday July 21, 2017.

Pilgrim started the business with his brother in 1946 in Pittsburg, TX. Since then, the poultry company has substantially grown, becoming the second largest chicken producer in the world. Even expanding to other countries.

Pilgrim's death was confirmed by Erman Smith Funeral Home in Pittsburg.

Funeral services are pending at this time and details surrounding his death have not yet been released.

