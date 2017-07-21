Better East Texas: Overhauling Obamacare...let it fail?

The U.S. Senate has given up hope of passing an overhaul of Obamacare, so the matter is dead legislatively for now.

President Trump delivered some confusing tweets afterwards, but it appears he is suggesting that Congress should just allow The Affordable Care Act to collapse and that will become the motivation for more republicans and even democrats to come to the bargaining table with an absolute need to get new legislation passed.

Let it fail.

That seems like a possible solution to this, but is it really? For many Americans, Obamacare has already failed – with huge increases in premiums, restrictive changes in coverage and an overall reduction in their healthcare. Failure for them will mean an additional year or longer before any kind of relief shows up, and that is really too long, especially with the prospect of more and more Americans being added to the failed list.

Currently though, it doesn’t appear there will be suitable motivation for members of both parties to get together to work something out unless there is a collapse of the healthcare finance system. But letting Obamacare go that route is like saying you will let the ship sink and then, and only then, begin building a new ship in the middle of the ocean. It won’t work. Thus, true leadership in Congress should step up and across party lines and come up with a compromise bill that can pass both houses. It is a tall order but it a solution will have to happen eventually and the sooner it happens the much better.



