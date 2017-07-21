Prescription drug drop boxes installed in Smith County

Tyler resident is the first to use the new drop box.

Reps from the Smith County Sheriff's Office and The East Texas Substance Abuse Coalition unveil prescription drug drop boxes today at sheriff's office in downtown Tyler.

On Friday, drug drop boxes were unveiled at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office as a new and secure option for discarding old prescription drugs.

The drop boxes were created by Tyler ISD welding students using materials donated by local businesses. Friday afternoon, representatives from the sheriff’s office and the East Texas Substance Abuse Coalition, as well as the UT Tyler College of pharmacy, gathered to discuss how the boxes will be used and maintained.

The Prescription Drug Task Force explained that these drop boxes are a way of getting ahead of drug abuse.

“Preventing prescription and substance abuse is easier than rehabilitating someone after they’re already addicted to medications or other drugs,” Says Brittney Parmentier, chair of the task force.

One drop box will be located at the Smith County Sheriff's Office, accessible Monday through Friday between 8 a-m and 5 p-m. Another drop box will be located at the Emergency Operations Center on Spur 248, accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Related: Tyler ISD students build drop boxes for unused prescription drugs

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.