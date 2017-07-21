Tyler Police Detective retires badge for pulpit

Chief Toler commends Detective Green in front of his family and the department. (Source: KLTV)

Detective Josh Green poses with Chief Jimmy Toler for a picture at his retirement ceremony on Friday. (Source: KLTV)

Retired Detective Green says goodbye to a long line of co-workers on Friday afternoon. (Source: KLTV)

After 20 years of service with the department, Tyler Police Detective Josh Green is retiring his badge to begin a new church.

A retirement ceremony was held for Green on Friday at Tyler Police headquarters. He sat with his family and listened to fellow members of the department tell jokes and fond stories about their time together, then spoke to the department about his next move.

Green plans to head to Fort Collins, Colorado to begin what a press release from the department calls "church planting."

"Josh has felt God's calling to plant a church where Gospel presence is desperately needed," Public Information Officer Don Martin said in a statement. "He is retiring [from the department] to pursue full-time ministry."

In addition to working for the Tyler Police Department, Green is also the Senior Pastor for the County Line Baptist Church in Bullard. His last sermon there will be held August 6.

