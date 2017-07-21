East Texas man convicted of murder, sentenced to 35 years

The defendant, Joshua Scales, takes the stand to testify in the Smith County Courthouse

On Friday, Joshua Scales was found guilty of the 2016 murder of Jordan Ladue.

Last July, Scales shot Ladue when he arrived at his Troup residence for unknown reasons. Scales then fled the crime scene and Ladue was later pronounced dead.

During closing arguments at the Smith County Courthouse, the defense attorney continued to argue self-defense.

“If somebody is robbing your house? What are you going to do? If they start running are you just going to hide under the bed?” Scales attorney asked the jury.

The attorneys for the state countered, saying that if that was the case Scales wouldn't have fled the crime scene.

“If you’ve defended yourself if you’ve defended your property, you’ve done the right thing, the thing you were supposed to do, " says the State's Attorney. "You’re going to stay there and you’re going to be the one to call the police and say a man came into my house in the middle of the night and I defended myself.”

After three hours of deliberation, the jury sided with the state and found Scales guilty of murder. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

This was the second time Scales was tried on that charge, a mistrial was declared the first time.

Three others were previously sentenced in connection with the crime.

