Lake Street culvert project in Tyler continues

A culvert along Lake Street in Tyler has been out of commission for more than a year, but now crews are constructing a new one.

The old culvert was compromised by heavy rains in 2015 and 2016, and the City of Tyler has blocked the road off since 2016.

"With this project being down in the creek bottom," City of Tyler Project Engineer Kyle Dykes said, "it's heavily impacted anytime you get a rain storm."

Dykes says that when it rains, it washes dirt and debris into the work site, which causes delays. But an important step was finished recently. Crews poured the walls of the new culvert.

"And with the walls in place, even if it rains, they should be able to get back in there quickly and start forming up the deck," Dykes said.

The project is expected to continue through July and into August. The City of Tyler says it hopes to expedite the building process to reopen the road before TJC's fall semester begins.

