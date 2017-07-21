Mike Gundy talks Lamarcus Morton at Big 12 Media Days

During Big 12 Media Days Tom Herman said that Texas would need Nacogdoches native Josh Thompson to play for the Longhorns as a freshman, in order to help the team be successful in year one under Coach Herman. But Thompson isn't the only freshman with high expectations. Cue Gilmer product Lamarcus Morton, who will suit up for Oklahoma State.

Morton signed and graduated in December of 2016, giving this wide receiver about a 6 month jump on his class. Which is one of the main reasons Pokes Head Coach Mike Gundy sees Morton as someone who has a chance to see the field early. All Morton has to do is continue on the right track and stay healthy.

"He's done well. Being there an extra 6 months gives him a chance. Very very talented, great work ethic. If he can stay healthy through camp I would expect for him to play early," said Gundy.

"He's come a long way, just from getting the speed of the game from high school to college. But he will definitely be a big guy for us once he learns the ropes and gets on board," said James Washington, OSU veteran wide receiver.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. ?