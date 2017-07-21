Two toddlers transferred to Dallas Children's after ingesting kerosene

Tyler Police confirmed two toddlers are at the Dallas Children's Hospital after ingesting kerosene this week.

According the police, the incident occurred in North Tyler. Police say two one-year-old twins found a bottle of kerosene in a bottom shelf cabinet, then drank some of it.

They also say the twins were first transported to a Tyler hospital, where they were then transferred to Dallas. Their injuries are non-life threatening.

Police deemed the incident accidental.

