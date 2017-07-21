Two toddlers transferred to Dallas Children's after ingesting kerosene

Tyler Police confirmed two toddlers are at the Dallas Children's Hospital after ingesting kerosene this week.More >>
Tyler Police confirmed two toddlers are at the Dallas Children's Hospital after ingesting kerosene this week.More >>
The drop boxes were created by Tyler ISD welding students using materials donated by local businesses.More >>
The drop boxes were created by Tyler ISD welding students using materials donated by local businesses.More >>
On Friday, Joshua scales was found guilty of the 2016 murder of Jordan Ladue.More >>
On Friday, Joshua scales was found guilty of the 2016 murder of Jordan Ladue.More >>
Today, Joshua Scales was found guilty of murder in court today.More >>
Today, Joshua Scales was found guilty of murder in court today.More >>