Two toddlers transferred to Dallas Children's after ingesting kerosene

By Doug Murray, Multi-Media Journalist
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Tyler Police confirmed two toddlers are at the Dallas Children's Hospital after ingesting kerosene this week.

According the police, the incident occurred in North Tyler. Police say two one-year-old twins found a bottle of kerosene in a bottom shelf cabinet, then drank some of it.

They also say the twins were first transported to a Tyler hospital, where they were then transferred to Dallas. Their injuries are non-life threatening.

Police deemed the incident accidental.

