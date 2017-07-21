Tyler teen shot through leg returns home

Ward crawled through the hall for help. He was treated at East Texas Medical Center. (Source: KLTV)

The Tyler teen who was hospitalized after a Thursday shooting returns home Friday night.

According to the family, 13-year-old Mardreus Ward will be released from the hospital Friday evening after undergoing treatment for three gunshot wounds to his legs.

The incident happened early Thursday morning. Police officers were called to the 3900 block of McDonald Road around 3:04 a.m. after reports of multiple gunshots.

According to Tyler Police, several 9 mm caliber rounds were fired into the home through a window, striking the eight grader in the leg.

"He was hollering for help," his mother Talena Ward said.

The gun shots came through the window, through the couch, then some continued through the next wall into the kitchen. According to the family, there were several other children asleep in the living room when the incident occurred.

"The shell casings that we found were in the yard, right beside the house," Tyler Police Lt. Jason Burton said. "It appears someone walked up beside the house and fired through the window."

Mardreus Ward was taken to East Texas Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Officers said at least one shot was fired while police were at the scene.

No information about a possible suspect is available at this time, according to detectives.

Anyone with information involving this case is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.

