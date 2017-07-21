Kerns Bakery in Longview closing its doors

It's been a landmark in one East Texas city for 99 years, a bakery that served up sweet treats, delighting generations.



Kerns Bakery, started by German immigr ants in 1918, a longtime fixture in Longview, is going out of business. The owners are selling off memorabilia and equipment before clearing out the building.



For Edie DeLorme, the last two days of the nearly 100-year-old Kerns bakery has finally come.



"Kerns has served generations of people, so it's not just us, it's the bakery. It's just been such a part of everybody’s life, it's hard to think about it not being here. People are wanting to know if they can buy the recipes or get the recipes," Edie says.



Closed for business, she now is in a clearance sale to liquidate as much inventory as possible.



"We're selling equipment and cake pans and decorations. It feels good to have been part of the history," DeLorme says.



Old friends and customers have come in to buy keepsakes and equipment, and to say their goodbyes.



"It is bitter-sweet. It's comforting to have that sweet treat when you need it. That comfort food and emotional connection to the community," says Longtime customer Samantha Chastaine.



"That's the hardest part, knowing this piece of history is going to disappear from Longview’s landscape. I'm glad we got to do it. I'm glad God had us here for a season," says Edie.



Everything, including a vintage bread oven that was an original piece of equipment, is for sale. But for Edie, it's the memories that have real value.



"We've had customers say can I hug you? Can I say goodbye? I say thank you very much. They made it a pleasure to run the bakery and we enjoyed being part of their lives and celebrations," DeLorme says.



The DeLorme's say they may not be completely done just yet. They're working on the possibility of marketing their recipes through another group. They also will be donating items from the bakery to be displayed at the Gregg County Historical Museum.





