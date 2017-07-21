Court of Appeals rejects Smith County Commissioner's Court request to recall closed meeting videos

Concerned about the precedent set by the release of video recorded during a closed session of the Smith County Commissioner’s Court has prompted officials to seek legal review of the order.

The Twelfth Court of Appeals has denied a petition sought by the Smith County Commissioner’s Court following the release in April of video recorded during a closed session.

County Judge Nathan Moran had requested the review amid concern about the precedent set by the release of video recorded during a closed session.

The videos were part of exhibits intended for use by the Texas Attorney General’s office during a criminal trial of former County Judge Joel Baker. That trial never happened, as Baker took a plea agreement over violations of the Texas Open Meetings Act just before the trial was set to begin. Baker allegedly struck a deal without public input, committing the county to a 10-year contract with American Traffic Systems.

Grassroots America We the People obtained the records through a public information request filed in March by director JoAnn Fleming. Those documents and videos were posted on the organization’s website.



The Twelfth Court of Appeals ruled regarding the Smith County Commissioners Court's Appeal in which Smith County sought a writ of mandamus directing the trial court to vacate its orders of April 17, 2017 and May 12, 2017, compelling disclosure of three closed sessions of the Smith County Commissioners Court. The Court has denied the petition for writ of mandamus as moot.

On Friday, July 21, Grassroots America We The People released the following statement: