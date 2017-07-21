Woman seen on surveillance using Sulphur Springs robbery victim's credit card

Woman seen in store with stolen credit card (Source: Sulphur Springs Police)

Sulphur Springs Police are on the lookout for a woman, seen on surveillance video, using a robbery victim's credit card.

The surveillance footage is from the Max-A-Mart in Emory on Monday, July 17.

A woman is caught on camera using a stolen credit card belonging to a woman who was robbed in a parking lot an hour prior.

The female victim was robbed by a Hispanic male in the parking lot of the Juan Pablos in Sulphur Springs. The victim's purse was stolen during the offense.

The dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe used in the robbery was also seen leaving the Max-A-Mart after the woman exited the store.

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman, seen in this video, is urged to contact Sulphur Springs Police at 903-885-7602.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.