Scales found guilty of murder, sentenced to 35 years

The defendant, Joshua Scales, takes the stand to testify in the Smith County Courthouse

Today, Joshua Scales was found guilty of murder in court today.

According to Smith County officials, Scales was sentenced to 35 years.

Smith County Judge Christi Kennedy handed down that verdict around 3:30 Friday afternoon.

Scales was found guilty of the 2016 murder of Jordan Ladue in Troup.

Back in 2016, police say Ladue was in a car with two other people when he asked to go to a Troup residence for unknown reasons. When he arrived at the home, there was some kind of disturbance at the back door. Scales then shot Ladue, who was later pronounced dead.

The defense argued that Ladue's visit was unexpected and Scales acted in self-defense. The state fired back alleging that Scales knew Ladue was coming to the residence.

