Scales found guilty of murder, sentenced to 35 years

On Friday, Joshua scales was found guilty of the 2016 murder of Jordan Ladue.More >>
Today, Joshua Scales was found guilty of murder in court today.More >>
Concerned about the precedent set by the release of video recorded during a closed session of the Smith County Commissioner’s Court prompted Smith County officials to seek legal review of the order in April 2017.More >>
Sulphur Springs Police are on the lookout for a woman, seen on surveillance video, using a robbery victim's credit card.More >>
