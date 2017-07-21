This is too easy and fun to pass up. Build your favorite burger. Have it your way, but add peanut butter and jelly to any of your favorite ingredients.

I like to grill (or toast) the buns on their cut side. On the bottom, spread some creamy peanut butter, then top with lettuce (or fresh spinach), then top with thin slice onion (red, white, or yellow), then sliced dill pickles, then ground beef patty with melted pepper jack cheese, finish with crisp bacon, a dollop of mayo, and finally the bun top, smeared with some pepper jelly (mild or spicy). You're going to love these.

Skippy Sliders by Chef David Wallace

Burger buns or slider buns

Ground beef

Cooked bacon

Pepper jack cheese

Lettuce

Onion

Pickle

Peanut Butter and Pepper jelly

Mayo or mustard or Ketchup or any combination