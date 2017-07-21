Man arrested for punching officer, spitting on another

A man is in the Gregg County Jail today and charged with assault of a public servant after punching an officer during his arrest.

Cesar Cordova, 22, was arrested Thursday after police were called to a disturbance call on Highway 80.

According to Longview Police, Cordova tried to run from officers but was captured. He then punched one of the arresting officers and then spat on another while being placed in custody.

Cordova is charged with evading arrest, assault on a public servant and harassing a public servant. He is also being held on an INS detainer.

Cordova is in the Gregg County Jail on a $22,000 bond.

