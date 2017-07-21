24 students chosen to participate in TJC's New Orientation program

The chosen students, called Tyler Junior College Apache Chiefs are key players in TJC’s New Student Orientation program.

The 24 Apache Chiefs serve as TJC ambassadors all year long, but it’s during the summer NSO sessions that they’re at their busiest.

NSO is a summer-long series of two-day sessions mostly for incoming freshmen but also for students transferring to TJC from other schools. Each session has about 200 new students in attendance.

The Chiefs, who are usually either rising TJC sophomores or recent graduates, help new students get acquainted with the campus, assist with guiding them through the registration process, and stay in the residence halls with NSO participants who are staying overnight.

“Members are selected through a formal interview process during the fall semester,” said Murphy Turner, TJC coordinator of new student and family programs. “They are required to submit a résumé and a letter of recommendation from a TJC faculty or staff member.”

The roster is announced before the students leave for winter break in December.

“I look for leaders who want to serve others and give back to the college and the community,” Turner said. “A good applicant will be an effective communicator, teachable, and a leader both in and out of the classroom.”

In January, training begins in earnest when the newly appointed Apache Chiefs return for the spring semester.

“Throughout the spring, we meet with Murphy to learn the ice-breakers – exercises in getting to know each other – and learn how to communicate and answer questions about the campus and how everything works,” said Kendall Land.

In addition to putting new students at ease, the Apache Chiefs also help calm the nerves of parents who might also need a bit of reassurance as their child goes off to college.

“Usually, one of the first things parents ask us is how their student can get involved on campus,” said Yemile Flores, sophomore communications major from Lindale.

Turner said he couldn’t be prouder of his Chiefs.

“The 2017 Apache Chiefs have set the mark high for future teams,” he said. “They were recognized at the regional level by the Nation Orientation Directors Association for their service and school spirit, and they completed more than 225 service hours as an organization during the spring semester.

“These are some of the best students that I have ever met, and the college should be proud of the work they’re doing.”

