DPS responding to wreck on Hwy 69 S near Bullard

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

DPS is responding to a wreck on Highway 69 South. 

The wreck occurred just before noon on Highway 69 at County Road 152 near Bullard. 

Injuries are not known at this time. 

Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes if possible. 

KLTV will continue to bring you updates as we know more.

