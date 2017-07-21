Excel ER in south Tyler to announce closure - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

By Jason Goodwin
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Excel ER located at 6718 South Broadway in Tyler will be closing.

A formal announcement is expected on Friday. Excel ER opened in October of 2015.

According to their website, Excel ER operates 9 facilities, including the one that is closing and emergency rooms in Longview and Nacogdoches. The site indicates a tenth location in Abilene to be opening soon.

A source with Excel ER could not elaborate on the exact date when the medical facility would be shutting its doors.

