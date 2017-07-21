Two drivers taken to hospital after head on collision on Highway 155 S.

Two people were injured in a head on collision, Friday morning, on Highway 155 South,

DPS has confirmed there are injuries, the extent of those injuries is not known at this time.

The wreck happened in the 12900 block of Highway 155 S. just before 11 a.m.

The vehicles involved in the wreck include a black Ford Mustang and a maroon sedan Lexus.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Neither driver had any passengers inside their vehicles.

Northbound lanes on Highway 155 S were shut down but are now open.

