DPS on scene of head on collision on Hwy 155 S, confirmed injuries

DPS is responding to a head on collision on Highway 155 South, just north of Lake Placid.

DPS has confirmed there are injuries, the extent of those injuries is not known at this time.

The wreck happened in the 12900 block of Highway 155 S. just before 11 a.m.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the 9-1-1 call came in that one person had possibly been ejected.

The vehicles involved in the wreck include a Ford Mustang and a Lexus.

KLTV has a crew on scene and will continue to bring you updates as we learn more.

Seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.

