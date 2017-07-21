Gladewater police need help locating 4 missing children, ages 5-17

DPS is responding to a wreck on Highway 155 S.More >>
DPS is responding to a wreck on Highway 155 S.More >>
Officials need your help in locating four children missing from Gladewater.More >>
Officials need your help in locating four children missing from Gladewater.More >>
Like Dez Bryant, Whitehouse product Patrick Mahomes was a first round pick. And like Bryant, the East Texan loves to give back to the community.More >>
Like Dez Bryant, Whitehouse product Patrick Mahomes was a first round pick. And like Bryant, the East Texan loves to give back to the community.More >>
A Tyler man was arrested Wednesday in Smith County.More >>
A Tyler man was arrested Wednesday in Smith County.More >>