Gladewater police need help locating 4 missing children, ages 5-17

Officials need your help in locating four children missing from Gladewater.

Victoria Cervantes, 5, Adrian Cervantes, 17, Christian Cervantes, 14, and Xzavian Cervantes, 7, were last seen on July 11.

According to Missingkids.org, the children may be in the company of their mother and still may be in East Texas.

If you have any information in regards to their location you are asked to contact Gladewater police or call 1-800-THE-LOST.

