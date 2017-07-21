Gladewater police confirm 4 missing children have been found

Gladewater Police say the four children, missing from the Gladewater area, have been found.

Victoria Cervantes, 5, Adrian Cervantes, 17, Christian Cervantes, 14, and Xzavian Cervantes, 7, were reported missing and had last been seen on July 11. They were reported to be with their mother.

Gladewater Police Detective James Gillen tells KLTV that all four children were found in Harrison County with a family member.

All four children are currently in the custody of CPS. An active investigation is ongoing.

