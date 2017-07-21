Driver killed in wreck in Gregg County, other driver in serious condition

A driver was killed in a wreck in Gregg County, Thursday night.

Benjamin Murphy, 34, of Diana, was killed in a two vehicle wreck on U.S. 259, two miles south of Longview, around 9 p.m.

According to a preliminary report from DPS, Danny Lee, 61, of Longview, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado and was traveling north, in the inside southbound lane of US-259. A 2005 Chrysler, driven by Murphy, was traveling south in the inside southbound lane of U.S.-259. The vehicles struck head-on at the crest of a hill.

Lee's vehicle spun to the left before rolling onto its right side in the inside lane facing west, while Murphy's car spun around and came to a rest in the outside southbound lane, facing north.

Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to Welch's Funeral Home in Longview.

The crash remains under investigation.

