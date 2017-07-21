Driver killed in wreck in Gregg County, other driver in serious condition

Like Dez Bryant, Whitehouse product Patrick Mahomes was a first round pick. And like Bryant, the East Texan loves to give back to the community.More >>
A Tyler man was arrested Wednesday in Smith County.More >>
A driver was killed in a wreck in Gregg County, Thursday night.More >>
Tyler police are searching for a suspect after a man was found in his vehicle with a gunshot wound.More >>
On Thursday, Joshua Scales, an East Texas man charged with murder, took the stand to testify on day three of the trial. Joshua Scales is on trial for the summer 2016 murder of Jordan Ladue in Troup.More >>
