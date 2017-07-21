Tyler man found shot in vehicle; police searching for suspect - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler man found shot in vehicle; police searching for suspect

By Kerri Compton, Digital Content Producer, Traffic Anchor
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Tyler police are searching for a suspect after a man was found in his vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in reference to a male arriving at there with a gunshot wound. 

Police say the man was shot a short time before while sitting in his vehicle in the 1300 block of West Nutbush Avenue. A group of people found the victim sitting in the vehicle in the middle of the road and transported him to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Police say the victim remains in the hospital this morning with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

There is no information on the suspect or suspects at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department.

