Tyler man found shot in vehicle; police searching for suspect

Tyler police are searching for a suspect after a man was found in his vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in reference to a male arriving at there with a gunshot wound.

Police say the man was shot a short time before while sitting in his vehicle in the 1300 block of West Nutbush Avenue. A group of people found the victim sitting in the vehicle in the middle of the road and transported him to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Police say the victim remains in the hospital this morning with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

There is no information on the suspect or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.