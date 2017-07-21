Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Heat advisory in effect for most ETX counties

Happy Friday, East Texas! The work week is coming to the close, but the heat isn't. Heat Advisories are in place for most East Texas counties until 7:00 p.m. this evening. Heat Index Values are expected to climb between 105 and 109 degrees. The heat index is the "feel like" temperature when you add humidity and the actual air temperature. Even if an East Texas county isn't placed under a heat advisory, all will need to remain cautious today, especially if one is considering spending a considerable amount of time outdoors. The morning begins dry and calm. Temperatures are mild, but this is just the start of the day. Mostly sunny skies will help those afternoon highs soar into the mid 90s by the peak of the daytime heating. A pop-up convective shower is possible this afternoon into the early evening, but most are expected to stay bone dry.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.