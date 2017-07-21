Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Heat a - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Heat advisory in effect for most ETX counties

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Happy Friday, East Texas! The work week is coming to the close, but the heat isn't. Heat Advisories are in place for most East Texas counties until 7:00 p.m. this evening. Heat Index Values are expected to climb between 105 and 109 degrees. The heat index is the "feel like" temperature when you add humidity and the actual air temperature. Even if an East Texas county isn't placed under a heat advisory, all will need to remain cautious today, especially if one is considering spending a considerable amount of time outdoors. The morning begins dry and calm. Temperatures are mild, but this is just the start of the day. Mostly sunny skies will help those afternoon highs soar into the mid 90s by the peak of the daytime heating. A pop-up convective shower is possible this afternoon into the early evening, but most are expected to stay bone dry.

  • Tyler man found shot in vehicle; police searching for suspect

    Tyler police are searching for a suspect after a man was found in his vehicle with a gunshot wound.

  • Day 3 of Troup Murder Trial: Scales takes the stand

    On Thursday, Joshua Scales, an East Texas man charged with murder, took the stand to testify on day three of the trial. Joshua Scales is on trial for the summer 2016 murder of Jordan Ladue in Troup. 

  • SFA picked sixth in preseason poll; Jacks take part in SLC Media Day

    With the beginning of Stephen F. Austin's 91st season of football rapidly approaching, head coach Clint Conque, junior defensive lineman Lamont Alexander and sophomore wide receiver Tamrick Pace completed the first official football event of the year by taking part in the 2017 Southland Conference Football Media Day at Hilton Americas in Houston.  After learning they were picked to finish sixth in the 2017 Southland Conference preseason poll...

