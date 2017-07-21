Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Heat advisory in effect for most ETX counties

Tyler police are searching for a suspect after a man was found in his vehicle with a gunshot wound.More >>
Tyler police are searching for a suspect after a man was found in his vehicle with a gunshot wound.More >>
On Thursday, Joshua Scales, an East Texas man charged with murder, took the stand to testify on day three of the trial. Joshua Scales is on trial for the summer 2016 murder of Jordan Ladue in Troup.More >>
On Thursday, Joshua Scales, an East Texas man charged with murder, took the stand to testify on day three of the trial. Joshua Scales is on trial for the summer 2016 murder of Jordan Ladue in Troup.More >>
With the beginning of Stephen F. Austin's 91st season of football rapidly approaching, head coach Clint Conque, junior defensive lineman Lamont Alexander and sophomore wide receiver Tamrick Pace completed the first official football event of the year by taking part in the 2017 Southland Conference Football Media Day at Hilton Americas in Houston. After learning they were picked to finish sixth in the 2017 Southland Conference preseason poll...More >>
With the beginning of Stephen F. Austin's 91st season of football rapidly approaching, head coach Clint Conque, junior defensive lineman Lamont Alexander and sophomore wide receiver Tamrick Pace completed the first official football event of the year by taking part in the 2017 Southland Conference Football Media Day at Hilton Americas in Houston. After learning they were picked to finish sixth in the 2017 Southland Conference preseason poll...More >>
An East Texas community is coming together after a volunteer firefighter was severely injured.More >>
An East Texas community is coming together after a volunteer firefighter was severely injured.More >>
Like Dez Bryant, Whitehouse product Patrick Mahomes was a first round pick. And like Bryant, the East Texan loves to give back to the community. Earlier this week, the Chiefs rookie quarterback returned to Lubbock where he played college ball at Texas Tech to sign autographs.More >>
Like Dez Bryant, Whitehouse product Patrick Mahomes was a first round pick. And like Bryant, the East Texan loves to give back to the community. Earlier this week, the Chiefs rookie quarterback returned to Lubbock where he played college ball at Texas Tech to sign autographs.More >>