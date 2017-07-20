Restaurant Reports: 7 restaurants with top scores

Seven restaurants in Tyler and Longview got top scores on the latest round of inspection reports.

In Tyler,

Whataburger at 5916 Old Jacksonville Highway.

No violations, no demerits.

Starbucks Coffee at 4601 South Broadway. #-K103-A

No violations, no demerits.

Twisted Root Burger at 4601 South Broadway.

No violations, no demerits.

In Longview,

Tomboni's Bistro at 1118 - A Judson road.

No violations, no demerits.

Subway at 101 east Marshall avenue.

No violations, no demerits.

Jack in the Box at 507 North Access road.

No violations, no demerits.

Jucy's Taco at 1470 west Marshall avenue.

No violations, no demerits.