Restaurant Reports: 7 restaurants with top scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: 7 restaurants with top scores

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KLTV) -

Seven restaurants in Tyler and Longview got top scores on the latest round of inspection reports. 

In Tyler,

Whataburger at 5916 Old Jacksonville Highway.
No violations, no demerits.

Starbucks Coffee at 4601 South Broadway. #-K103-A
No violations, no demerits.

Twisted Root Burger at 4601 South Broadway.
No violations, no demerits.

In Longview, 

Tomboni's Bistro at 1118 - A Judson road.
No violations, no demerits.

Subway at 101 east Marshall avenue.
No violations, no demerits.

Jack in the Box at 507 North Access road.
No violations, no demerits.

Jucy's Taco at 1470 west Marshall avenue.
No violations, no demerits.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Day 3 of Troup Murder Trial: Scales takes the stand

    Day 3 of Troup Murder Trial: Scales takes the stand

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-07-21 02:01:06 GMT
    The defendant, Joshua Scales, takes the stand to testify today in the Smith County Courthouse.The defendant, Joshua Scales, takes the stand to testify today in the Smith County Courthouse.

    On Thursday, Joshua Scales, an East Texas man charged with murder, took the stand to testify on day three of the trial. Joshua Scales is on trial for the summer 2016 murder of Jordan Ladue in Troup. 

    More >>

    On Thursday, Joshua Scales, an East Texas man charged with murder, took the stand to testify on day three of the trial. Joshua Scales is on trial for the summer 2016 murder of Jordan Ladue in Troup. 

    More >>

  • SFA picked sixth in preseason poll; Jacks take part in SLC Media Day

    SFA picked sixth in preseason poll; Jacks take part in SLC Media Day

    Thursday, July 20 2017 8:25 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:25:09 GMT
    SFA football picked ot finish sixth in the SLC.SFA football picked ot finish sixth in the SLC.

    With the beginning of Stephen F. Austin's 91st season of football rapidly approaching, head coach Clint Conque, junior defensive lineman Lamont Alexander and sophomore wide receiver Tamrick Pace completed the first official football event of the year by taking part in the 2017 Southland Conference Football Media Day at Hilton Americas in Houston.  After learning they were picked to finish sixth in the 2017 Southland Conference preseason poll...

    More >>

    With the beginning of Stephen F. Austin's 91st season of football rapidly approaching, head coach Clint Conque, junior defensive lineman Lamont Alexander and sophomore wide receiver Tamrick Pace completed the first official football event of the year by taking part in the 2017 Southland Conference Football Media Day at Hilton Americas in Houston.  After learning they were picked to finish sixth in the 2017 Southland Conference preseason poll...

    More >>

  • Prayers asked for severely injured Lone Star firefighter

    Prayers asked for severely injured Lone Star firefighter

    Thursday, July 20 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:21:22 GMT
    (Source: Linda Shirley Campbell)(Source: Linda Shirley Campbell)

    An East Texas community is coming together after a volunteer firefighter was severely injured.  

    More >>

    An East Texas community is coming together after a volunteer firefighter was severely injured. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly