Burning the midnight oil

Tonight at 10, we have a new report on the midnight session Texas lawmakers are gearing up for tonight.

It's time for a new Restaurant Report-- your opportunity to learn what health inspectors had to say about East Texas eateries during the latest round of inspections. It's yet another piece of information you can use to plan your weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto also has some useful planning info. He's in the First Alert Weather Center, putting together a new forecast so you know what to expect from the weather where you live.

