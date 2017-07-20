Patrick Mahomes signs rookie contract with Chiefs

Like Dez Bryant, Whitehouse product Patrick Mahomes was a first round pick. And like Bryant, the East Texan loves to give back to the community. Earlier this week, the Chiefs rookie quarterback returned to Lubbock where he played college ball at Texas Tech to sign autographs.More >>
With just a day's notice, former Lufkin Panther and NFL superstar Dez Bryant arrived at Lufkin's Kit McConnico Park in grand fashion for his announced "Family Fun Day."More >>
With the beginning of Stephen F. Austin's 91st season of football rapidly approaching, head coach Clint Conque, junior defensive lineman Lamont Alexander and sophomore wide receiver Tamrick Pace completed the first official football event of the year by taking part in the 2017 Southland Conference Football Media Day at Hilton Americas in Houston. After learning they were picked to finish sixth in the 2017 Southland Conference preseason poll...More >>
