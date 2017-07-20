Patrick Mahomes signs rookie contract with Chiefs - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Patrick Mahomes signs rookie contract with Chiefs

WHITEHOUSE, TX (KLTV) -

Like Dez Bryant, Whitehouse product Patrick Mahomes was a first round pick. And like Bryant, the East Texan loves to give back to the community.

Earlier this week, the Chiefs rookie quarterback returned to Lubbock where he played college ball at Texas Tech to sign autographs. All proceeds from the event went to the Team Luke Foundation and High Point Village.

Mahomes is also interested in starting a charity for underprivileged kids in Kansas City, and setting up scholarships at both Texas Tech and Whitehouse.

Thursday though was big for Mahomes personally as he signed his rookie contract. The 10th overall selection will make over $16 million in guaranteed money and also received a $10 million signing bonus.

Mahomes, who starts training camp with the Chiefs soon, is the first quarterback the organization has taken in the first round since 1983.

