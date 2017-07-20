Day 3 of Troup Murder Trial: Scales takes the stand

The defendant, Joshua Scales, takes the stand to testify today in the Smith County Courthouse.

Today Joshua scales, an East Texas man charged with murder, took the stand to testify on day three of the trial. Joshua Scales is on trial for the summer 2016 murder of Jordan Ladue in Troup.

Back in July 2016, police say Jordan Ladue was in a car with two other people when he asked to go to a Troup residence for unknown reasons. When he arrived at the home, there was some kind of disturbance at the back door. Scales then shot Ladue, who was later pronounced dead.

Now, the defense is arguing that Ladue's visit was unexpected, and Scales acted in self-defense.

During Thursday’s court proceedings, Scales’ defense attorney asked him if he “knew why Ladue came to the home” to which he answered “no.” The defense then asked if that "scared him," to which Scales replied “yes.”

But the State is firing back, alleging that Scales knew Ladue was coming to the residence.

The States’ Attorney asked Scales if anyone ever called him to tell him Ladue was coming to the residence. Scales says "no."

The trial will continue tomorrow in the Smith County Courthouse and witnesses are expected to take the stand.

