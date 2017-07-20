Prayers asked for severely injured Lone Star firefighter

An East Texas community is coming together after a volunteer firefighter was severely injured.

Lone Star volunteer firefighter Shane Terrell is still in critical condition at a Louisiana hospital. His car collided with an 18-wheeler Tuesday on Highway 59, near Jefferson.



"I got a call from my assistant chief, and he told me that Shane had been in a real serious accident," said Lone Star Fire Chief Jerry Stoermer.



The car the 37-year-old Terrell was in on Tuesday was struck by an 18-wheeler on Highway 59 near FM 2208. Terrell was cut out of the vehicle, suffering massive injuries, and was airlifted to LSU hospital in Shreveport.



"It takes a whole new dimension when it's one of your own firefighter members," says firefighter Carl Stoermer. Terrell, an air force veteran and longtime volunteer firefighter, is described by those who know him as 'a scrapper.'



"He's a fighter. And it's going to take that for him to survive this," says Lone Star police chief Larry Fleet.



The news of his dire injuries hit city officials and the town hard.



"Shane is a family man. He has a wife and children. Men like him, they give selflessly of themselves to make the world a safer place for the rest of us, and our prayers go out to him and his family," said Lone Star Mayor Randy Hodges.



City leaders say Terrell personifies the selfless public servant.



"Shane came to our department, very enthusiastic about firefighting, and it's always good to have those type of people. He was one of my captains,"

Jerry says.



They ask only one thing from East Texans.



"I would like all East Texans to say a prayer for Shane," Carl says.



Officials say Shane Terrell is still surrounded by family and close friends at LSU hospital.

