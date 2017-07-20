Tyler man arrested for alleged kidnapping - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler man arrested for alleged kidnapping

A Tyler man was arrested Wednesday in Smith County.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office booked Eloy Perez Guerrero, Jr. for an alleged kidnapping.

This is not Guerrero's first arrest. In 1998, he was charged with theft.

The 40-year-old remains at the Smith County jail.

His bond for the alleged kidnapping is set at $250,000. 

